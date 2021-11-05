Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Nonprofit shares dream to build community of tiny homes for homeless in Madison County

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homelessness: it’s an issue many have tried to tackle.

The nonprofit plans to build a community of tiny homes for the homeless to transition into in...
The nonprofit plans to build a community of tiny homes for the homeless to transition into in Madison County.(WAFF)

Thursday night, a Huntsville nonprofit, Community of Hope, is sharing its vision to make real change in the lives of hundreds of people here in North Alabama.

“Street ministry is how I got my start and discovered that gap that we were talking about in permanent affordable housing,” Chief Goodness Officer Mandy Kilgore said.

Mandy Kilgore has a big dream; 50 acres large to be exact.

She wants to buy that much land to build a community of tiny homes for the homeless.

“That is what this city truly needs to effectively deal with our homelessness, to provide housing that’s affordable. Our chronic friends that are lifted up off the streets and become residents, they will pay rent and so we’re excited about that. It is truly a hand up not a handout,” she explained.

Kilgore says the people living there, would be given jobs to earn that affordable rent.

“Whether that’s selling their art or working in the garden, or grounds keeping, whatever that looks like. We’re going to provide a variety of different ways for them to earn income,” Kilgore said.

Community of Hope is modeled after a similar concept in Austin, Texas that has found success.

Kilgore says they need to raise $1.5 million to buy the land somewhere in Madison County.

“Once we obtain the funding for property, we will pay cash for that property. So that way we’ll be debt-free and then we’ll start building as soon as we have property,” she said.

Local author Selma Sales is helping raise funds, by donating profits of her book, Following the Voice.

“Went out and I saw homeless people. Seems like there was more out this year than there have been. So I started praying and asked the lord, lord what can I do to help,” Sales said.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Putnam
Decatur man arrested in Morgan County on 30 child pornography charges
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Casey Yancy who was last seen on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s office looking for missing woman in Marshall County
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
Huntsville man accused of stealing from Crimson Tide football
Attorneys of man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny locker room speak out
The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate...
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying man

Latest News

Parents demand cameras in Special Ed classrooms
Parents demand cameras in special education classrooms, school leaders say better communication is needed
Homes for the homeless
Homes for the homeless
Keep the Cheer Here
Shoals Chamber ‘Keep the Cheer Here’ campaign promotes shopping local during holidays
Shoals organization helping with open enrollment
Project Say Something awarded Affordable Care Act Grant to assist minorities