Nonprofit shares dream to build community of tiny homes for homeless in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Homelessness: it’s an issue many have tried to tackle.

The nonprofit plans to build a community of tiny homes for the homeless to transition into in Madison County. (WAFF)

Thursday night, a Huntsville nonprofit, Community of Hope, is sharing its vision to make real change in the lives of hundreds of people here in North Alabama.

“Street ministry is how I got my start and discovered that gap that we were talking about in permanent affordable housing,” Chief Goodness Officer Mandy Kilgore said.

Mandy Kilgore has a big dream; 50 acres large to be exact.

She wants to buy that much land to build a community of tiny homes for the homeless.

“That is what this city truly needs to effectively deal with our homelessness, to provide housing that’s affordable. Our chronic friends that are lifted up off the streets and become residents, they will pay rent and so we’re excited about that. It is truly a hand up not a handout,” she explained.

Kilgore says the people living there, would be given jobs to earn that affordable rent.

“Whether that’s selling their art or working in the garden, or grounds keeping, whatever that looks like. We’re going to provide a variety of different ways for them to earn income,” Kilgore said.

Community of Hope is modeled after a similar concept in Austin, Texas that has found success.

Kilgore says they need to raise $1.5 million to buy the land somewhere in Madison County.

“Once we obtain the funding for property, we will pay cash for that property. So that way we’ll be debt-free and then we’ll start building as soon as we have property,” she said.

Local author Selma Sales is helping raise funds, by donating profits of her book, Following the Voice.

“Went out and I saw homeless people. Seems like there was more out this year than there have been. So I started praying and asked the lord, lord what can I do to help,” Sales said.

