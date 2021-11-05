Deals
Multiple alcohol delivery services set to come to north Alabama

By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple alcohol delivery companies are getting prepared to come to Alabama. One company can already bring wine and beer to your doorstep.

Alcohol deliveries just became legal on Oct. 1st. The law limits deliveries of up to 120 12-ounce bottles of beer and a maximum of 2.3 gallons of spirits within 24 hours.

Right now, many local businesses still going through the stages of setting up their delivery process.

There are several steps for businesses to legally deliver alcohol to your home. Some steps include getting a permit, an Alabama Delivery Service License and liability insurance for drivers.

Delivery services are throwing their hat into the ring. Right now, only one is already delivering alcohol, that’s Scribd. They are only delivering wine and beer from Target even though they have partnerships with Publix and CVS as well.

Drizly says it’s working on bringing service to Alabama. It’s an established alcohol delivery service. It brings boozy beverages to 31 states.

Then, there’s Dippi based out of Birmingham. It’s a subscription-based alcohol delivery service. Right now, the closest retailer on its app is over 80 miles away.

Cordero Carr, a Co-Founder of Dippi says the process of coming to north Alabama is underway. “We are so excited. This has been months in the making and we have been looking forward to providing delivery for everyone in Birmingham and eventually across the state of Alabama as well.”

Services like Instacart do not have any alcohol delivery options just yet.

