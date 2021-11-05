Marshall County woman found safe after multiple day search

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports Casey Yancy has been found safe.

According to MCSO’s Steve Guthrie, Yancy left her home earlier this week without her children, her wallet or any other personal items.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Yancy was reported missing by her husband early Tuesday morning. Yancy’s neighbor, Walter Lechman, spoke to WAFF on the search.

“It doesn’t make me feel very good, and I hate to see things like that happen,” said Lechman,

