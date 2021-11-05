Man acquitted in 2016 Montgomery capital murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following a weeklong trial, a jury has delivered a not guilty verdict for one of two men who were charged in a shooting death that happened almost five years ago.

John Edward Turner, 24, was found not guilty of capital murder, as well as not guilty of felony murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The verdict was confirmed by court records and defense attorney Richard White. Attorney Virgil Ford also served the defense.

Turner was on trial for the shooting death of 31-year-old Jacurtis Howard. The victim was found in the 300 block of Montgomery’s Burgwyn Road during the early morning hours of Nov. 17, 2016. Turner, and another man, Raheem Bernard Brown, were accused of killing Howard while robbing him.

Brown, 34, was also charged with capital murder. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022, according to court filings.

The other defendant is Shaniqua Bailey Harris, 28, who White said was Brown’s girlfriend. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery last week and is set to be sentenced Dec. 16. She was not charged in Howard’s death.

White said he argued that Brown and Harris were the true perpetrators and “pinned” the crime on Turner, who he argued may not have even been present during the crime. He said it was Brown who fired the gun that killed Howard and his girlfriend helped plan the robbery.

He said Turner has denied committing the crime for years.

White said acquittals are rare in capital murder cases, this one in particular since there were three charges. He credits the evidence and witnesses with helping convince the jurors to vote not guilty on all three.

“It was a tough case,” said White. “I do feel sorry for the Howard family. He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Turner was released from the Montgomery County Detention Center Friday afternoon after the verdict was delivered and filed. He had been in jail since his arrest in August 2017.

