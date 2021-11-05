Deals
Madison City Schools approves COVID-19 Mask Matrix during board meeting

Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks...
Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks ahead of the new JCPS school year.(Pixabay)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City School Board of Education officials approved the COVID-19 matrix that governs the status of masking in schools based on an Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard of positivity rates per county, on Nov. 5.

According to MCS, masks will become optional in high schools effective Monday, Nov. 8. Mask optional will extend to elementary and middle schools the following week if COVID positivity test rates in Madison County remain in the low category for a second consecutive week.

On Friday, Oct. 29, Superintendent Ed Nichols announced he would seek approval of two proposals, which would determine the school system’s mask policy, during Thursday’s board meeting.

The two proposals include:

Proposal 1

  • When Madison County reaches the MODERATE(Yellow) level as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL in the Madison City School District.
  • School Buses Facial coverings will remain mandatory for passengers and drivers on school buses. The Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation to include public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools.
  • This matrix will terminate on May 25, 2022 unless terminated by the Board prior to this date.

Proposal 2

  • When Madison County reaches the MODERATE(Yellow) level as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL at the high school level in the Madison City School District. When the Madison County-level reaches LOW(Blue) as designated by the ADPH, mask will become OPTIONAL at the middle and elementary level in the Madison City School District. Until all schools are at a mask optional level, the Central Office building will require a mask.
  • School Buses Facial coverings will remain mandatory for passengers and drivers on school buses. The Alabama Department of Public Health has interpreted the federal order regarding facial covering requirements on all forms of public transportation to include public school buses. This requirement supersedes the facial covering policy of the schools.
  • The Elementary and Middle School Level requirement will revert to a MODERATE designation 45 days after a vaccine is released to the public for children 5-11 years of age. This matrix will terminate on May 25, 2022 unless terminated by the Board prior to this date.

The COVID-19 masks matrix was approved unanimously during the board meeting, according to MCS. The Mask Matrix protocols follow a two-week trend in the ADPH county-by-county dashboard.

Find a copy of the mask matrix below:

