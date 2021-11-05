Ivey signs Alabama vaccine mandate ban bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bills 9 and 15 into law Friday, once again declaring to fight the “overreaching Biden vaccine mandates.”

Senate Bill 15 adds to the state’s previous ban on vaccine passports by requiring parental consent to vaccinate a minor. Senate Bill 9 offers religious or medical exemptions for vaccines mandated by an employer, creating an appeals process if the employer doesn’t believe the exemption.

“Last week, when I issued my executive order to fight the overreaching Biden vaccine mandates, I reiterated that as long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take the covid-19 vaccine,” Ivey said in a statement. “From the moment the White House rolled out their scare tactic plans to try to force this vaccine on Americans, I called it for what it is: an un-American, outrageous overreach.”

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said the House Democratic Caucus opposes the bills.

“Not only does the Alabama House Democratic Caucus oppose these overreaching bills, I’m frankly shocked that Republicans would support anti-business legislation such as this,” Daniels said. “SB9, in particular, will put federal contracting jobs at risk and could cost the state millions in lost revenue if it loses federal contracts. Republicans can no longer call themselves pro-business and pro-growth.”

Ivey says she and others who are pro-vaccine are also adamantly against the “weaponization” of the federal government.

“This is another step in the fight, but we are not done yet,” Ivey said.

Daniels called the bills harmful to Alabama.

“These bills are simply harmful to our state.” Leader Daniels continued, “SB9 ignores the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, while SB15 puts more Alabama children at risk. This Special Session was called to focus on reapportionment, but Republicans chose political theater instead. It’s shameful and business leaders should take note.”

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon praised the special legislative session as “one of the most successful” in state history.

“Responding to the calls of their constituents, lawmakers met for an additional day in order to pass statutory protections for those whose jobs and livelihoods were threatened by the Biden administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates,” McCutcheon said.

Governors in Georgia, South Carolina and other states are suing the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates. Ivey said Alabama and others are trying to get the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“If the Biden Administration presses on with these mandates, the country’s economy will suffer for it,” Ivey added. “Alabamians – and all Americans – should not have to choose between putting food on the table and getting this shot. I will continue doing everything I can as your governor to fight this thing every step of the way. Alabama will not stand idly by and allow the Biden Administration to get away with this.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.