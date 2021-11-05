Deals
Homicide investigation underway after female found dead in Albertville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police Department officers are investigating a possible homicide on Friday morning.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on November 5, APD received reports of a single-vehicle accident in a ditch on Dixie Dale Road. Officers discovered a deceased female outside of the vehicle with several shell casings near the scene.

Detectives are treating the investigation as a homicide at this time. Dixie Dale Road is closed to traffic until further notice.

The name of the female victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

