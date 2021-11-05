Homicide investigation underway after female found dead in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police Department officers are investigating a possible homicide on Friday morning.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on November 5, APD received reports of a single-vehicle accident in a ditch on Dixie Dale Road. Officers discovered a deceased female outside of the vehicle with several shell casings near the scene.

Detectives are treating the investigation as a homicide at this time. Dixie Dale Road is closed to traffic until further notice.

The name of the female victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

