Frosty start to the day with sun & warmer temperatures this afternoon

Cold start to Friday!
Cold start to Friday!(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:52 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Happy Friday! Grab a jacket because it is our coldest morning of the season in most spots!

Some of you may need the window scraper this morning as parts of the Valley are seeing our first frost of the season. Temperatures are ranging from the low 30s in some spots into the low to mid 40s in others. If you are seeing clear skies out your window this morning your more than likely in the 30s. Wind has remained calm for the most part this morning and that should stay the case for most of the day today. It will be from the east southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Through the afternoon we will see another mix of sun and clouds. Areas with more sun will be the warmest, climbing into the low 60s, while denser clouds will mean only the upper 50s. Should be a cool night for football games with temperatures likely to be into the mid to upper 40s at kickoff. Any wind will make it feel much colder!

Frost may be possible again Saturday morning, and again that will be cloud cover dependent. Without clouds we will be into the low 30s. With clouds we’ll only fall into the low 40s. From there we will clear out and start our warmup. Low 60s are on the way for Saturday and the mid to upper 60s will be here Sunday. Both days bring plenty of sunshine! In fact, we are in for a warm & dry start to the week next week with highs in the low to mid 70s Monday through Thursday!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

