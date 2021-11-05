Deals
Frosty start to the day with sun, warmer temperatures this afternoon

By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds clear out tonight and the temperatures will drop. We expect to see morning lows in the lower to middle 30s with scattered frost.

It will turn out to be a mostly sunny weekend with highs near 60 Saturday and highs in the middle to upper 60s Sunday. A warming trend will continue early next week until our next cold front moves in next Friday.

At this time, it is looking like our next chance for showers and storms will come late on Veterans Day.  Expect breezy conditions Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

