Friday Afternoon Forecast

Calm and gradually seeing sunshine across the Valley this afternoon. Temperatures are still struggling to warm over the next several hours, so we are looking at another day in the 50s.

A change of winds will make the daypart a little more comfortable, but highs are only reaching into the middle and upper 50s.

Closer to normal temperatures will move back in just in time for the weekend… and I must say it is looking terrific!

Highs will return to the 60s and even 70s by the time we roll into next week with no talk of rain until the later half.

By late next week we are tracking some changes to the forecast with no more 70s, and a soggy pattern entering back in.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.