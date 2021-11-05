Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calm and gradually seeing sunshine across the Valley this afternoon. Temperatures are still struggling to warm over the next several hours, so we are looking at another day in the 50s.

A change of winds will make the daypart a little more comfortable, but highs are only reaching into the middle and upper 50s.

Closer to normal temperatures will move back in just in time for the weekend… and I must say it is looking terrific!

Highs will return to the 60s and even 70s by the time we roll into next week with no talk of rain until the later half.

By late next week we are tracking some changes to the forecast with no more 70s, and a soggy pattern entering back in.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

60 Second Forecast with Abigail

Most Read

Huntsville man accused of stealing from Crimson Tide football
Attorneys of man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny locker room speak out
Kitchen Cops - December 18, 2020
Kitchen Cops: Spiders in the kitchen at Bridge Street and a Chinese buffet bombs
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Casey Yancy who was last seen on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s office looking for missing woman in Marshall County
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
Frost for some but clouds for other this morning
Frosty start to the day with sun & warmer temperatures this afternoon