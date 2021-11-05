Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Fate of Carrie Matthews rec center still in question

“No one loves this place more than I do, but it’s time for it to go,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur must decide whether to restore the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center or build in a new location.

”This is where we played everyday, all day everyday. Right here. You see the sidewalk right here? before 9 p.m., this would be full of people to sign up to go in here,” said Rodney Gordon, reflecting on his time at the rec center.

Gordon was born and raised in Decatur’s District 1. He says he has countless good memories at the Carrie Matthews Rec Center.

“No one loves this place more than I do, but it’s time for it to go,” said Gordon.

After testing was done on the site’s soil to see if the 52 year old building is feasible, the results are in. City Engineer Carl Prewitt says about seven feet down, the soil tends to hold a lot of water, they could not find a preferred pathway for storm damage along with other issues. Prewitt discussed the issues with a structural engineer.

“He came up with a solution, but wouldn’t guarantee that it wouldn’t have similar issues somewhere down somewhere in the future,” said Prewitt.

Prewitt estimates that restoring the old building would cost around $2.5 million, and maybe more if there’s other issues discovered. The estimated cost for a new Carrie Matthews building, would be around $4 million.

“If you do the same thing, you build a building, state of the art, alright. It’s gonna attract these kids and they’re gonna love it just like I do,” said Gordon.

Gordan says bottom-line, the current Carrie Matthews building is dilapidated, and it’s time to move forward.

“We used to be riding horses and buggies, now we’ve got Cadillac’s. I mean so, things go forward, life has to go forward, we have to move with the times and this is one of those things. I hate to see it go but, it has to go. Bye Carrie Matthews,” said Gordon.

The City Council is expected to discuss the City Engineer’s findings at next Monday’s work session.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Putnam
Decatur man arrested in Morgan County on 30 child pornography charges
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Casey Yancy who was last seen on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s office looking for missing woman
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
Huntsville man accused of stealing from Crimson Tide football
Attorneys of man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny locker room speak out
The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate...
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying man

Latest News

Police lights.
2 injured during car accident in Huntsville
Superintendent proposes closing R.A. Hubbard High School
Proposal to close R.A. Hubbard High School on the table
Suspects caught breaking into home
Suspects caught breaking into home
Parents demand cameras in special needs classroom
Parents demand cameras in Special Ed classrooms