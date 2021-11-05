Deals
2 injured during car accident in Huntsville

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers are responding to a car accident in Huntsville Thursday night.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, there was a crash in the area of Sparkman Drive and Blue Springs Road near the Shell gas station. WAFF 48 is told two people have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

