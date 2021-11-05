Deals
2 adults charged with attempted murder, assault of juveniles

Douglas Oneal Pouncey and Latisha Holmes, both of Enterprise, are charged with assault and attempted murder of two juveniles.(Source: Enterprise Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested following a south Alabama shooting and assault investigation that involves two juvenile victims.

Enterprise police say officers responded to the 400 block of Glover Avenue Thursday around 1:50 p.m. where officers learned a gunshot victim had already been taken by a private vehicle to an area hospital. The second victim, who had been physically assaulted, was found several blocks from the scene.

An investigation resulted in two arrests within hours of the incident.

At 4:30 p.m., detectives arrested Douglas Oneal Pouncey, 38, of Enterprise, and charged him with attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence assault. Latisha Holmes, 35, also of Enterprise, faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Court documents indicate one victim was shot in the arm while the other was pistol whipped.

Both Pouncey and Holmes are being held at the Coffee County Jail with Pouncey’s bond set at $780,000 and Holmes’ at $765,000.

