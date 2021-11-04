UNA is fastest growing University in the state

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is the fastest-growing University in the state!

“We’ll have over 8,830 students at UNA,” said UNA Provost, Ross Alexander.

That’s a more than six percent growth in admissions for the university.

“Making us by far the fastest growing university in Alabama,” said Alexander.

Provost Alexander credits UNA’s programs for this continuous growth.

“We firmly embrace our distinction as Alabama’s workforce development university so we take very seriously our obligation to launch programs and have programs that lead directly to good jobs for students and graduates here in the state of Alabama,” said Alexander.

According to the provost, nine out of the 14 universities here in Alabama are losing enrollment. But not only are more students choosing UNA but he also says their graduation and retention rate is also steadfast.

“Over 80 percent of our students are from Alabama and over 75 percent of our students stay in Alabama upon graduation,” said Alexander.

