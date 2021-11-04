Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

UNA is fastest growing University in the state

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is the fastest-growing University in the state!

“We’ll have over 8,830 students at UNA,” said UNA Provost, Ross Alexander.

That’s a more than six percent growth in admissions for the university.

“Making us by far the fastest growing university in Alabama,” said Alexander.

Provost Alexander credits UNA’s programs for this continuous growth.

“We firmly embrace our distinction as Alabama’s workforce development university so we take very seriously our obligation to launch programs and have programs that lead directly to good jobs for students and graduates here in the state of Alabama,” said Alexander.

According to the provost, nine out of the 14 universities here in Alabama are losing enrollment. But not only are more students choosing UNA but he also says their graduation and retention rate is also steadfast.

“Over 80 percent of our students are from Alabama and over 75 percent of our students stay in Alabama upon graduation,” said Alexander.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Collins
Huntsville man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny home locker room
A contractor for ULA tells us employees will be put on suspension, pending their resignation if...
Unvaccinated ULA contractors report badges being turned off first day after vaccination deadline
The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate...
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying man
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

City of Tuscumbia gets national spotlight
Tuscumbia apart of a national campaign called “Honor Your Hometown.”
The fate of Carrie Matthews Center
Decatur City Councilman pushes for Carrie Matthews building to be restored
Huntsville man accused of stealing from Crimson Tide football
Attorneys of man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny locker room speak out
UNA is fastest-growing college Alabama
UNA is fastest-growing college Alabama