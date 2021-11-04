Deals
Tuscumbia apart of a national campaign called “Honor Your Hometown.”

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller is known internationally for her persistence to learn how to read and write after she lost her sight and hearing as a child.

Her story is also putting her hometown of Tuscumbia, in the national spotlight.

The city of Tuscumbia is a part of a national campaign called “Honor Your Hometown.”

Featured in multiple videos are celebrities like Dolly Parton, the late General Colin Powell and of course Tuscumbia Mayor Underwood all explaining what makes their hometown unique but also how common bonds and values outweigh any differences people may have.

“ We can celebrate our differences without being angry about it. That’s what I like about this project. It’s accomplished that so for Tuscumbia to have a role in it, we’re very very proud of it,” said Underwood.

Underwood credits Helen Keller’s story of persistence and unity for being chosen to be a part of this campaign.

“They reached out to us mainly because of Helen Keller’s legacy here and what she overcame and how she connected folks,” said Underwood.

Mayors and leaders from all 50 states are participating in the campaign.

Tuscumbia is the only city in Alabama participating.

“We’re happy to represent, not only just the state but the values that this city represents to the other communities and to the country itself,” said Underwood.

