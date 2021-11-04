Pediatricians and doctors discuss covid vaccine for children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Covid vaccines for children are on the move! Kid-sized versions of the Pfizer vaccine are already starting to go into arms nationwide.

Employees with Huntsville Hospital placed a large order, and those shots are on the way. WAFF 48 learned there will be a drive-thru clinic at John Hunt Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The President of Huntsville Hospital says once the doses arrive, they’ll post information on the hospital’s website, so parents can make an appointment.

During the Madison County COVID-19 news conference, a pediatrician who works with the Alabama Department of Public Health said doses should arrive early next week.

“Nationwide we’ve had 6.3 million cases of COVID in the pediatric age group, with 800 deaths. In the 5 to 11 group specifically, we’ve had almost 2 million cases with 8,000 hospitalizations, almost 2,300 cases of muti system inflammatory syndrome in children and 100 deaths,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

In the state of Alabama, 19 percent of all COVID cases have been pediatric. That’s almost one in every 5. This is why doctors are glad the Pfizer vaccine is now available for kids between the ages of 5 to 11 years old.

They also say it’s safe.

“5,000 children were included in the study, looking for safety and efficacy of this vaccine. They were followed for 2 to 3 months, ages 5 to 11. The vaccine caused minor, side effects such as soreness at the injection site, fatigue, and headache, as the primary side effects. There were no cases of severe COVID, no cases of MISC, no cases of myocarditis, no serious adverse events, and no deaths in the population group,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

“Vaccines have continued to prove they’re safe and effective. 93 to 95 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t go to the hospital or have serious issues if they go to the hospital,” said Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty.

If you want your child to the get COVID vaccine through Huntsville Hospital, a parent or guardian will need to be present and will need to sign off on the paperwork.

A sibling or grandparent won’t work unless they are the child’s legal guardian.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.