Pandemic related supply chain issues continue to strain the medical industry

Shortage of crutches, walkers, canes.
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another day, another shortage. This time it’s aluminum and it is hitting the medical industry hard.

“There have been very very few opportunities to produce crutches in our normal supply chain market,” said Vice President of the Supply Chain and Support Services at UAB, Laura Kowalczyk.

Kowalczyk says the inventory of crutches, walkers, and canes is at an all-time low.

It’s a major issue because historically, November and December are when the most significant number of elective surgeries happen.

“We are still looking at early 2022 aluminum, raw material shortage ease up,” said Kowalczyk.

One local charity, Christmas Charities Year Round, is seeking donations for its Waste Not Program. Through the program, the charity is collecting used medical equipment and giving it to those in need at no charge.

“We take in donations from anyone who has wheelchairs, walkers, knee scooters, even medical beds.”

Executive Director Hilary Gould says a lack of donations is creating an extensive waitlist.

“Right now our waitlist is very very high, especially for wheelchairs,” said Gould.

Forcing people to live without their necessities.

“We have double amputees who have a broken wheelchair and don’t have another means of getting a new one,” said Gould.

