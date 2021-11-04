Jackson County Planning Commission vote against P2 Zoning for Goose Pond redevelopment

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors in the Goose Pond area made some progress in their fight against a developer adding townhomes and other commercial properties to their community.

It was a packed house, as more than 50 concerned citizens, homeowners, and city leaders filled city hall in Scottsboro on Tuesday night.

The hot topic of discussion included changing the Goose Pond area zoning from residential, and changing it to commercial properties, rentals, and townhomes.

Residents voiced their concerns at a previous meeting.

They definitely didn’t want the change.

Donna Long was one of them.

“The biggest concern we have are the density, and the number of homes and all of the homes they project to build will still be coming out of Goose Pond Drive, and it’s a very curvy road, and it’s very dangerous,” said Long.

In the original redevelopment plan, developers with the Southern Summit Group wanted to bring in 70 townhomes.

As a solution, they eliminated them, but the P2 zoning was voted against in a 6-3 vote.

“One of the challenges is, we use words like inclusive, and we want people here, but how many people do you know that can afford million-dollar homes? The reality is a lot of the people here want people that can afford that, so the townhome idea was for someone that has a good job, and come in and enjoy what they are enjoying and afford it,” said Developer, Jamie Fernando Lopez.

The developers also agreed to conduct a traffic study to address those concerns, and the city council will discuss the zoning plan again on November 15th.

