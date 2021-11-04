Group of parents to protest Madison City School board meeting; urging district to put cameras inside special education classrooms

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Should special education classrooms have cameras in them? Some parents in Madison think so, and they plan on making their voice heard at the school board meeting on Thursday.

“We will be peacefully protesting at 4:30 before the meeting,” said parent Kimberly McFadden. “Some of us will be speaking at the meeting and then we would like to continue after the meeting with the protest.”

McFadden has six children, two of them in Madison City Schools special education. She said putting cameras in special education classrooms is about safety, transparency and accountability.

“Most of the children in these classrooms cannot speak for themselves so they can’t tell what’s happening,” McFadden said. “But it’s also protection for the school district. If something happens, they can pull the cameras and say, ‘yes this happened or no it didn’t.’ So it’s protection for everybody.”

There is no law in Alabama that requires schools to put cameras in special education classrooms. But, many parents say that should not matter. McFadden said she’s heard of some serious problems, including abuse allegations, in some special education classrooms. Some of these involve non-verbal students.

According to Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols, an internal investigation is underway in the district after a parent raised concerns about a specific teacher. However, Dr. Nichols said he has not received any information in writing from Madison Police about their investigation.

With no cameras documenting what’s happening, McFadden believes it’s nearly impossible to get to the bottom of any situation.

“I think we should focus on the special education classrooms first at least because most of these children cannot speak, they cannot tell what’s happening and we just have to know as parents from behavior changes what’s going on with our children,” McFadden said. “They can’t just come home and say somebody did this to me today. Like my son, he does have some speech now but if something happens he won’t say anything at all.”

Dr. Nichols said there’s nothing on the board’s agenda relating to cameras in special education classrooms. However, he is aware that some parents have signed up to speak about it and said they will listen with an open mind.

Nichols said the district has looked into this matter before but because Alabama does not have a law requiring cameras in classrooms, he said there are some big questions that need to be addressed. For example, he said they need to discuss teacher privacy, funding, and FERPA. That’s the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

“There’s no guidance in the state of Alabama because it’s not a law in Alabama to do that, or guidance from the state department,” Nichols said. “We can venture out on our own, it’s just we are a little hesitant to do that until we get some guidance and support and backing on the legal side of it from the state of Alabama.”

Nichols also said he’d want to thoroughly discuss this with teachers and staff.

“I would want to get their sense about it, how they feel about it,” Nichols said. “They are in those rooms everyday working with kids. It’s become a challenge across the state of Alabama to find special ed teachers. So I don’t want to tack one more thing on the school district that causes us to not be able to hire people...”

McFadden said she and other parents plan to go to every school board meeting until this request is approved. She also said there’s an online petition gaining traction. It was started by a Madison City parent who also believes cameras should be put in special education classrooms.

Find the petition here: https://chng.it/s6WCTkRY7Q

WAFF 48 News will be at Thursday’s board meeting. Check in later for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.