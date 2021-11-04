Deals
Governor Ivey, others cut ribbon on American Village’s West Wing of Independence Hall

Gov. Ivey, others cut ribbon on new Independence Hall at American Village
Gov. Ivey, others cut ribbon on new Independence Hall at American Village(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey, others participated in a ribbon cutting for American Village’s West Wing of Independence Hall in Montevallo.

The West Wing of Independence Hall is the first phase of the American Village’s project to have a replica of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were both debated and adopted.

Governor Ivey awarded $5 million in Public School and College Authority (PSCA) funding to support the construction of the central part of the Independence Hall, which is expected to be the next phase of this project.

