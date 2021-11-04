Deals
Federal contractors helping others apply for religious, medical vaccine exemptions

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a federal contractor, this is the week you would need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to make the December 8 deadline.

That’s based on the deadline in President Biden’s executive order.

But we’re learning hundreds of people in this position around the valley say they will not be getting the vaccine. Now a grassroots group has been formed to educate federal contractors like themselves, on how to apply for exemptions.

“You have the right to medical freedom, and that’s vital and that’s what’s at risk of being lost in the United States of America,” said Shema Rizo.

Shema Rizo, a federal contractor in Huntsville says she has a religious exemption pending for the federal vaccine mandate. She says she’s now helping a group of 200 others in her position to apply for religious and medical exemptions.

“This is completely uncharted territory and a lot of people are very anxious and angry, and we want to guide them the best way we know how so that they continue to have legal standing,” she said.

She’s advising people to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission if their exemption is denied. Rizo shared a screenshot with WAFF of an email a SAIC contractor received, letting them know their religious exemption was denied.

The email reads in part, “without making a determination regarding the sincerity of your religious beliefs, it is our responsibility to protect our other employees to whom we owe a safe work environment.”

Scott McDonald, another group leader says he also filed a religious exemption, but he was approved.

“They sent an email out to everyone in the company who had requested an exemption and said they’d been overwhelmed,” he said.

McDonald believes many companies are just as confused as their employees when it comes to following the federal mandate.

“I know for a fact that a lot of employers are second, they’re questioning their own implementation. I think they rushed to it and now they’re saying, wait a minute. We’re opened up to workers compensation liability, individual lawsuits, and other risks,” said McDonald.

“We understand how you feel and what you’re going through. And the coercion that’s happening right here in our community,” said Rizo.

The group is holding virtual and public meetings. If you want to take part, you can reach them at joblosshelp@protonmail.com

