DeKalb County K-9 finds three burglary suspects

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three burglary suspects were caught in the act and apprehended after being located by a tracking K-9, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say, on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. someone went to check the home of an older relative, who had been recently placed in a nursing home when they found three subjects that were allegedly in the process of breaking in. WAFF 48 is told the incident occurred on County Road 354 near Collinsville.

Two suspects fled the scene into a heavily wooded area when DeKalb County deputies along with the Collinsville Police Department arrived, while the third suspect was detained.

A deputy and his K-9 Moses were called for assistance in the search. The two suspects were located by Moses approximately 500 yards behind the residence. Deputies say one of the suspects was found to be in possession of marijuana and several drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects are identified as 24-year-old Dexter Battles, 38-year-old Lauren Owens and 31-year-old Mary Bethune. According to DCSO, Battles and Owens were charged with first-degree Criminal Trespass.

Bethune was found to be in possession of marijuana paraphernalia and was charged with first-degree Criminal Trespass, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and second-degree Possession of Marijuana.

“This is a fantastic job by our deputies and K-9 Moses! These subjects could have very well evaded capture and broken into another residence in the area,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.

