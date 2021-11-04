Crime of the week: the alleged shoe grabber

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight, the Crime Stoppers have another opportunity for you to earn some extra cash.

This week the Crime Stoppers are hoping you can give them a leg up on finding suspects who forcefully took a man’s pricey shoes!

Huntsville Police tell us a man was leaving a downtown bar on Sept. 12 When he was attacked by several men inside the Clinton Avenue parking garage. And to make matters worse, they made him take off his $1,000 Nike shoes and hand them over.

Investigators say the victim left the garage shoeless, but he gained bruises and cuts from his struggle with the robbers. If you recognize the shoe robbing suspects you could qualify for a reward and the Crimestoppers can bring this troublesome trio to justice.

Michael Lee Alan Thompson is wanted for theft of property and Police tell us it’s a whole lot of property. They say Thompson pushed more than $2,000 worth of items out the back door of two Sam’s Club stores, loaded them into an SUV and then drove off.

A warrant is out for Sean Keith kettle on a forgery charge. Officer say he stole the victim’s financial information and produced in cash to check with the victim’s name on it. Ken advance clay born the second needs to turn himself in on a burglary charge. He’s accused of breaking into someone’s house stealing money and property.

Penny Neal McKnight is facing a drug charge of possession with the intent to distribute meth to meet Michelle Miller who is facing a serious charge of chemical endangerment of a child. The Crimestoppers say she gave birth to a child that had amphetamines and cocaine in its system.

If you know anything about this week’s valleys wanted, remember your tips are valuable up to $1,000. If your information leads police to an arrest, just call 53 CRIME plus you can also text or email your information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.