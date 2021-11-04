Cloudy and cool today with scattered showers early then clearing

Happy Thursday! The bulk of the rain is gone but the clouds are sticking around.

Wednesday was a wet and raw day with clouds, wind, showers, and cooler temperatures. Today is starting out that way with isolated showers. The good news is that is not how it will be all day. Clearer skies to the north have allowed for some spots to drop into the mid to upper 30s this morning, but a majority of the Valley is waking up in the mid 40s. Clouds will stay persistent for much of the day today, especially east of I-65, which means temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. Where we see peeks of sunshine, best chances west of I-65 and into Middle Tennessee, it is possible we make the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will again stay breezy, gusting from the north at 10 to 15 mph. The best chance at rain should stay to the south of the Tennessee River today and should clear out before noon. From there we will clear up a bit into the evening, but how much will determine how Friday morning goes.

Some spots will have a shot at seeing our first frost, maybe even freeze, of the season tonight into tomorrow morning. However, this is really all cloud cover dependent. Areas that see clouds will likely stay into the low to mid 40s, but those that see clear skies will likely fall into the low 30s! There could be a 10-to-15-degree temperature spread over just 25 to 40 miles! Wind speeds will also determine the potential for frost, but if they are under 5 mph then there won’t be an issue. From there on out we are looking at a much nice afternoon, with temperatures looking to make the mid 50s on Friday. Passing clouds will be with us through most of the day, but we will see sunshine too. Right now, the weekend looks gorgeous with highs into the 60s and sunshine both days!

