Cleanup at vandalized Morgan County church restoring normalcy

(none)
By Wes Tomlinson and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday several inmates from the Morgan County Jail showed up at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church to finish repairing damage from vandalism allegedly caused by five juveniles last month. Read more from our news partners at The Decatur Daily.

“Today we are installing ceiling fans and doing some trim painting,” said Steven Wallace, one of the inmates helping to restore the church. “The last two times we were up here, we helped put in windows and cleaned red paint out of the baptismal font with acetone.”

The inmates whitewashed the walls of the sanctuary to cover up multiple vulgar messages.

Lt. Danny Kelso supervised the inmates Wednesday.

“We had a person from the community that donated a piano,” Kelso said.

Kelso said that when Sheriff Ron Puckett heard about the vandalism last month, he took it personally.

“He came up here Saturday to paint and brought his own paintbrush and tools,” Kelso said.

The Burton family was the first of the congregation to witness the damage. Lynette Burton, the deacon’s daughter, said the church raised more than $20,000 in community donations.

Burton said she had a personal connection to three of the juvenile suspects and actually intervened on one juvenile’s behalf during a previous encounter with police after a trailer fire. She said she has not heard from any of the juveniles since the vandalism, and only two of their parents have contacted her.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has turned the juveniles over to the juvenile court system.

“Because it’s juvenile, it’s operated differently than a normal arrest,” said Mike Swafford, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. “... All the paperwork has been given to the juvenile probation folks and it’s currently going through the juvenile courts.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

