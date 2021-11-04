Chilly Thursday across the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Still chilly across the Valley for your Thursday, though we are seeing improvement from Wednesday.

Highs will range in the lower to middle 50s with patchy sunshine. Not all will get sunshine today, but for those who do the 50s will feel a bit more comfortable.

North winds will continue into the evening hours and with a partial clearing overnight, we are seeing the right conditions for a frost. A Frost Advisory has been placed overnight into your Friday morning for that reason.

A cold start to your Friday, but sunshine and the 60s are on the way as we finally see winds change to the south.

The weekend is looking more comfortable in the 60s with no rain.

