Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Chilly Thursday across the Valley

Tonight & Friday
Tonight & Friday(WAFF48)
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Still chilly across the Valley for your Thursday, though we are seeing improvement from Wednesday.

Highs will range in the lower to middle 50s with patchy sunshine. Not all will get sunshine today, but for those who do the 50s will feel a bit more comfortable.

North winds will continue into the evening hours and with a partial clearing overnight, we are seeing the right conditions for a frost. A Frost Advisory has been placed overnight into your Friday morning for that reason.

A cold start to your Friday, but sunshine and the 60s are on the way as we finally see winds change to the south.

The weekend is looking more comfortable in the 60s with no rain.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Putnam
Man arrested in Morgan County on 30 child porn charges
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Casey Yancy who was last seen on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s office looking for missing woman
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
Grant Collins
Huntsville man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny home locker room
The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate...
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying man

Latest News

Alabama still falling back: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday despite signed bill
Cleanup at vandalized Morgan County church restoring normalcy
Possible changes coming to outdoor live music curfew in Huntsville
Possible changes coming to outdoor live music curfew in Huntsville
Using American Rescue Plan funds to replace fire trucks in Huntsville
Using American Rescue Plan funds to replace fire trucks in Huntsville