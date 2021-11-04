Bank statements, forensic evidence revealed in murder trial of Jackson County man accused of killing his father

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Forensic science and bank accounts were front and center in a Jackson County murder trial on Wednesday for a man who is accused of killing his father.

Bryon Shirey allegedly killed 78-year old Charles Shirey in Dutton, in 2019. Two years before that, investigators said Byron called 911 on May 24 and told the operator that he found his father dead on the floor, inside his home.

Due to a lack of evidence, Byron was able to leave the scene and was not charged until two years later.

In court, forensic scientists with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science testified that Charles was hit 18 times, in the head with an object and at least 17 times on his right arm and side. As a result, he died from blunt force trauma.

Another forensic scientist took the stand and stated that hair follicles were found at the scene, tested, but they could not confirm any DNA linking Byron to the scene.

Next, a manager from Jackson Farmers CO-Op took the stand. He said both Charles and Byron had separate accounts with the company and purchased materials for their farms. He added that Charles’s account was in good standing, but Keith owed more than $30,000 on his account during May 2016 and through 2017.

Keith told the manager he was having some financial issues and needed time to pay the money back.

Two days before the murder of Charles, Byron paid the balance from his account.

On the morning of Charles’s murder, a bank employee at First Southern Bank in Rainsville testified that Byron came to the bank before 9 a.m. and transferred $50,000 into his account from his father’s joint account.

Prosecutors also showed bank statements from a million-dollar account belonging to Charles and Byron and stated that Byron withdrew $800,000 months later after his death.

The murder trial will resume on Thursday, November 4.

