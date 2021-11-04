Attorneys of man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny locker room speak out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 31-year-old Grant Collins of Huntsville is charged with stealing items from the locker room at Bryant-Denny Stadium after the Oct. 23 game against the University of Tennessee Volunteers.

”Anytime you have anything involving the University of Alabama and its football team, there’s gonna be a lot of attention on that,” said Lough.

Not only is Collins accused of getting into the Crimson Tide’s locker room, but also stealing from players.

“It’s our understanding and it’s our belief that this involves potentially an offensive lineman on the Alabama football team, potentially more players. These are accusations at this point, these are just allegations,” said Collins’ attorney Nick Lough.

Court records state that Collins is seen on security video entering the locker room just after 9:20 p.m., and leaving six minutes later. Records also say the several stolen items were located in Collins’ vehicle.

Collins’ other attorney Robert Tuten says he stands by his innocence.

“Believe me when I say this, nobody more than Grant Collins would love for us to just lay this out for you and explain his side. But unfortunately, we can’t go into details about the case at this point,” said Tuten.

It turns out Collins has quite the criminal history in Madison County as well and was actually arrested inside a Madison County courtroom on the Tuscaloosa charge. Collins has faced multiple drug and theft charges in the Tennessee Valley.

“When someone has a court date and the investigators know exactly when and where they’ll be, it’s just a convenient time for them to execute an outstanding warrant,” said Tuten.

The same night of the alleged burglary, Collins was arrested outside the Alabama stadium on a drug charge after the game. That was while the other matter was still under investigation. Collins’ attorneys say his charge is very serious.

“It carries prison time, you know. The max sentence is prison time,” said Lough.

Collins attorneys will begin by requesting a preliminary hearing, which they say will be a good preview of the case.

