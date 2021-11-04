Deals
Alabama still falling back: Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday despite signed bill

By Margo Gray
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week we will gain an extra hour of sleep after we turn our clocks back to standard time.

However, this may cause confusion for some people because Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill this past spring for the state of Alabama to permanently stay on daylight saving time.

Back in May, state lawmakers passed a bill, that was signed by Governor Ivey, to have year-round Daylight Saving Time but, the change cannot take effect unless Congress changes federal law to allow it.

WAFF 48′s Margo Gray reached out to our Congressmen and heard back from Congressman Robert Aderholt who is now co-sponsoring a bill to allow individual states to observe daylight saving time or not. However, it is still bogged down in committee with no vote from Congress.

Alabama isn’t alone in this effort. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 15 states have enacted legislation to provide for year-round daylight saving time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

