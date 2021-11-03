Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Light showers linger into your early afternoon hours today with temperatures hovering in the 40s. Cold and dreary for your Wednesday.

We will see rain continue to push east and pause at times, but we still carry chances of seeing a few sprinkles into the later afternoon and evening hours tonight.

The Valley will dip into the 30s & 40s overnight. Probably time to kick on the heat if you haven’t already!

Seeing the 50s for highs to finish off the week with skies clearing gradually into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.