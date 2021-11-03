Trial begins for son accused of killing his father in Dutton

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial began on Tuesday for a man accused of killing his father in Dutton in 2017.

On May 24, 2017, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 372 in Dutton.

Byron Keith Shirey called 911 and stated that he had found his father, 78-year-old Charles Shirey, covered in blood and dead inside his home.

Investigators arrested Byron, which they alleged he killed his father. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to investigators.

He was released in 2019 on a $250,000 bond.

On Monday, during opening statements in court, prosecutors stated that Byron wrote checks from his father’s account the day of his murder and weeks after.

The defense argued that it was a joint account.

The 911 call was played during court, and you can hear Byron on the call stating that his father needed an ambulance after he found him on the floor.

Two Jackson County investigators who responded to the scene also took the stand.

The trial will resume on Wednesday, November 3 at 9:00 a.m., and more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

