GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

The sheriff’s office says Casey Brooke Yancy was last seen at her home on Aldridge Gap Road in Guntersville on Tuesday but hasn’t been seen since.

If you or anyone you know thinks they have seen this woman, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (256) 582-2034.

