Parents, pharmacists react to COVID vaccine for children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re on your side tonight with what you need to know about the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 11.

WAFF talked to the owner of a Huntsville Pharmacy, as well as parents who are all excited about Tuesday’s news.

”I am very much pro-vaccine. I believe that these are safe and effective. I think the data is great, these have been very heavily scrutinized vaccines, probably the most heavily scrutinized vaccines ever come up with,” said father and pharmacist Adam Stucki.

“I would certainly encourage parents that have children 5 through 11, we don’t need our children getting COVID,” said Pharmacist Rick Sansorm.

Members of the CDC have signed off and will now allow children 5 to 11 to sit in chairs and get the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

If you’re a parent, doctors and pharmacists want you to know, the kid’s vaccine is not the same as the adult vaccine.

“The dosing guidelines for the children 5 to 11 will be a lot smaller than the adult dosage. Between the ages of 5 and 11 you might see quite a big difference between those ages and those symptoms, based on the dosage guidelines,” said Sansom.

We talked with parents who say the timing of the vaccine came at a great time, with the holidays fast approaching.

“When we go out and visit our family, I have a couple of very high-risk siblings and elderly grandparents, my kid’s grandparents, that I will feel a lot better knowing that we’re not bringing anything to them that could make them ill,” said Alesha Stucki.

The Stucki family plan to have their children vaccinated because they know firsthand the dangers of COVID.

“I have one brother, he was 26, no comorbidities, no other health problems. He got COVID and he was in the hospital for two weeks. Luckily he turned a corner before they had to put him on a ventilator, but he was home on oxygen for months and he is still not 100 percent,” said Stucki.

If you’re on the fence and don’t know if you want your child to get the COVID vaccine, you’re encouraged to talk with a doctor.

