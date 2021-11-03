Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man arrested in Morgan County on 30 child porn charges

Jason Putnam
Jason Putnam(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing several child pornography charges in Morgan County Wednesday afternoon.

47-year-old Jason Heath Putnam, is facing 30 counts of Possession of Child Porn with intent to disseminate. According to the Morgan County Jail, Putnam is accused of intending to distribute obscene sexual content of a person under the age of 17.

He is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Collins
Huntsville man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny home locker room
A contractor for ULA tells us employees will be put on suspension, pending their resignation if...
Unvaccinated ULA contractors report badges being turned off first day after vaccination deadline
The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate...
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying man
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. on Rose Boulevard south of the Highway 171 overpass in...
Tuscaloosa Co. High School student killed in crash, 2 others hospitalized
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
CVS, Walgreens announce availability of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children
Hartselle Police officers are raising money for Annaleigh to help her family pay for procedures...
Hartselle officers not shaving for a good cause
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother