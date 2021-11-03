Man arrested in Morgan County on 30 child porn charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing several child pornography charges in Morgan County Wednesday afternoon.

47-year-old Jason Heath Putnam, is facing 30 counts of Possession of Child Porn with intent to disseminate. According to the Morgan County Jail, Putnam is accused of intending to distribute obscene sexual content of a person under the age of 17.

He is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

