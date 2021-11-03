Limestone County holds State of Education address

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce held its annual State of Education address. It was a community briefing by educators on how they are reacting and responding to the rapidly growing county.

The address was all about expansions and improvements within the school systems. Leaders from Limestone County Schools, Athens City Schools, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and Athens Bible School all spoke on new initiatives to support the growth the county is experiencing.

Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearous says the school system is doing great, and they’re adding new schools and expanding current schools to accommodate the growth on the east side of the county. Shearous says they’re also focusing a lot on recruitment because they know getting the best teachers possible is the key to student success.

Other big takeaways from today include a new athletic complex at Athens Bible School for the whole community and expansions at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.

Claire Jones has a daughter at Athens High School and says the State of Education really made her proud to be a part of Limestone County. Jones says it’s been amazing to see the growth in the school system first hand.

“We moved to Athens 22 years ago, you know there were the four elementary schools but they were small. Now, they’re anticipating down the road having to consider other elementary options, larger sporting facilities, more expansion to our renaissance school, so they really have that plan and have a capitol plan laid out for the next several years to make sure that we’re prepared,” said Jones.

Jones also says Limestone County’s Career Tech Center has a number of options for students to help prepare them for the workforce. Jones says she could not ask for a better learning environment for her child.

