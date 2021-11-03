Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

LA County to pay $2.5M to settle Kobe crash photo lawsuits

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe...
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respects for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino in Los Angeles. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has to pay $2.5 million to two families who lost relatives in last year’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement of two federal lawsuits filed by the Altobelli and Mauser families alleging they suffered emotional distress over graphic photographs of the scene that reportedly were taken or shared by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

A similar lawsuit by Bryant’s widow continues.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in January 2020 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas west of Los Angeles in foggy weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
1 seriously hurt in wreck in I-565 in Huntsville
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas
Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president and Democratic candidate for New York City mayor speaks...
Adams wins NYC mayoral race; voters focused on police, crime
Captain Ronnie Warren
Fort Payne community mourns loss of beloved police captain
Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital hiring college nursing students to help RNs care for patients