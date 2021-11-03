Investigators asking for your help in locating woman

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman.

Deputies say that the unidentified woman is a subject in a burglary at the Ace Hardware on Highway 53. The woman remained inside the business after it closed for the day and took property from a restricted area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Not only is she alleged to have stolen property, deputies also say she struck an employee with her vehicle as she left the store.

Witnesses say the woman has noticeable scars on her forehead and “pink-looking scars” through her right eyebrow.

If you or anyone you know have information on this unidentified woman, you are asked to call Investigator Childres at (256) 533-8856 or email at bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov.

Do you know this person? Sheriff’s investigators are asking for public assistance with identifying the female subject... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.