Huntsville Hospital hiring college nursing students to help RNs care for patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Future nurses, listen up: Huntsville Hospital is launching a new program for nursing students to get paid, on the job experience.

It’s called the Student Nurse Aide Program. Here’s how it works.

Students enrolled in a nursing program at a college who have completed one semester can apply.

They will work alongside registered RNs at Huntsville Hospital, and help care for patients.

We’re told they will be doing very basic tasks, but the goal is to make these future nurses more confident and prepared to enter the workforce

“We have some of the best nurses here at Huntsville hospital and they are willing to invest their time to watch these student nurses grow. And they want to invest in them because they know those are the nurses that are going to be working alongside them when they graduate,” says Catherine Brown with Huntsville Hospital.

We’re told they’ve already begun hiring. If you are interested, click here.

