Huntsville COVID-19 community briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City and health leaders in Huntsville will have their weekly COVID-19 community briefing on Wednesday.

The press conference will begin at 12:00 p.m. at Huntsville city hall. Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty and Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer and Pediatrician Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

WAFF 48 News will provide a live stream of the meeting at the video above as well as the official 48 Facebook page when it begins at noon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

