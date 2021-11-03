Huntsville City Schools asking attorney general about changing name of Lee High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board is reaching out to the Attorney General’s Office to see if it can change the name of one its high schools?

The letter asks the attorney general whether he agrees that the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act does not apply in this case. (WAFF)

Back in June, school leaders discussed the possibility of changing the name of Lee High School, named after Lee Highway, which was actually named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The board’s resolution passed Tuesday night gives the board’s attorney permission to send a letter to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on their behalf.

We’re told the board is considering a name change because of multiple community members speaking out against the name and what it stands for.

The concern in question is trying to not violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

That’s a 2017 law preventing the renaming or moving of historical buildings and monuments.

But Board Attorney Chris Pape argues since Lee High School moved into a new building in 2012, this law should not apply here.

Pape says if the attorney general does not agree with this, the board can seek a waiver for permission to change the school’s name.

If that’s denied, the board would vote on whether to change the name anyway, and accept the $25,000 fine for breaking the law.

“There’s one ball field that’s in its original spot from the 1957 location. So it’s almost entirely moved to a new location. but there’s one field that overlaps the old property. So we’re asking the attorney general, does the attorney general think that that one piece is enough to make the act apply,” Pape said.

Pape says it could be weeks, or maybe even months before he gets a response from the AG’s office.

Also keep in mind, the district is still getting feedback on changing the name, it has not been brought to a formal vote yet.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.