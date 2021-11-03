Hartselle officers not shaving for a good cause

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers at the Hartselle Police Department are raising money through their annual No Shave November. This year, officers are raising money for Annaleigh Jenkins, the daughter of Deputy Jenkins with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Annaleigh is a 19-month-old girl who was recently diagnosed with progressive severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss. Specialists have recommended cochlear implants for Annaleigh and also suggested that she get her eyes checked since a nerve is damaged close to her eyes. She is currently in early intervention where she does speech and physical therapy.

Officers are competing for who can raise the most money. They are asking for donations that will be given to the Jenkins family in December to help with Annaleigh’s medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, you are asked to contact your favorite officer. You can also come into the police station and donate to one of the officers participating.

The family also has a GoFundMe page, you can visit that here.

