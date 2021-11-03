Fort Payne community mourns loss of beloved police captain

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne community is mourning the loss of their beloved police captain tonight.

The Fort Payne Police Department shared in a Facebook post that Captain Ronnie Warren passed away Tuesday night. Captain Warren spent over 36 years in law enforcement.

“Captain Warren held many positions over the years within the department and was heavily involved in several community projects,” said FPPD.

According to Fort Payne Police Chief Davis, Warren had medical complications and passed away after spending nearly three months in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.