Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Fort Payne community mourns loss of beloved police captain

Captain Ronnie Warren
Captain Ronnie Warren(Fort Payne Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fort Payne community is mourning the loss of their beloved police captain tonight.

The Fort Payne Police Department shared in a Facebook post that Captain Ronnie Warren passed away Tuesday night. Captain Warren spent over 36 years in law enforcement.

“Captain Warren held many positions over the years within the department and was heavily involved in several community projects,” said FPPD.

According to Fort Payne Police Chief Davis, Warren had medical complications and passed away after spending nearly three months in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children believed to be killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
JPD: Suspect arrested after shooting woman in head
4-year-old boy from Decatur killed in Chicago
Police release video of Decatur boy’s death
1 seriously hurt in wreck in I-565 in Huntsville
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey surrenders to US Marshals following indictment

Latest News

Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital hiring college nursing students to help RNs care for patients
The letter asks the attorney general whether he agrees that the Alabama Memorial Preservation...
Huntsville City Schools asking attorney general about changing name of Lee High School
New City Council sworn in 1 year ago
1 year later: Decatur City Council new members share their accomplishments and goals
Athens City Schools
Limestone County holds State of Education address