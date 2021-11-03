Deals
Former church staff member indicted in molesting cases

David Hale mugshot
David Hale mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Sycamore View Church of Christ employee David Hale has been indicted for allegedly sexually molesting two teenage boys in separate incidents.

The 53-year-old had been at the church from 2011 to 2019, working as a volunteer until 2017 and then as a paid employee before being banned when the incidents came to light.

According to a report from Shelby County District Attorney General, in 2016 Hale offered to give a 13-year old boy a massage in a private area during a church service where he inappropriately touched the boy. The boy told a youth minister about the incident in 2019 and the case was reported to Child Protective Services.

The report says the second incident was happened early in 2019, when Hale offered to give a 17-year-old a massage in a bathroom near the church gym and inappropriately touched the boy.

Hale has been indicted on two felony counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

