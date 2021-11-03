Deals
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother

Kenneth Glasgow has been taken into custody by the United States Marshal Service on a count of Conspiracy to Distribute Illegal Drugs.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal grand jury has indicted Pastor Kenneth Glasgow of Dothan, a felon voting rights activist. A document obtained by News 4 confirms Glasgow has been taken into custody by the United States Marshal Service on a count of Conspiracy to Distribute Illegal Drugs. His attorney, Derek Yarbrough, confirmed the charge.

“I am just now beginning to review the indictment, so it is early to discuss this case,” Yarbrough said.

The grand jury that met last week in Montgomery returned the indictment after prosecutors presented evidence against Glasgow in what a source described to News 4 as an ongoing investigation. The indictment filed on October 27 is the latest in a string of criminal allegations Glasgow, brother of radio host and politician Reverend Al Sharpton, has faced.

After Jamie Townes, a passenger in his car, shot a woman who had apparently stolen Townes’ car police not only charged Townes with murder but also Glasgow. Under Alabama’s complicity law, those who knowingly abet crimes are as culpable as the those who commit them.

Glasgow has since been cleared of that 2018 capital murder charge, though he still faces drug possession and other allegations in Dothan that stem from unrelated incidents.

Two decades ago, he served 14 years on robbery and drug convictions. Glasgow claims that imprisonment inspired him to promote felon voting rights and he founded The Ordinary People’s Society, a group that promotes several social justice initiatives.

Despite his criminal history, Glasgow often supports law enforcement as he did last week when he pleaded for better public cooperation with police amid a recent string of violent crimes in Dothan’s prominantly African American neighborhoods.

Glasgow appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday afternoon and was released on a $25,000 signature bond.

Law enforcement sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, predict the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

