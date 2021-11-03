Fayetteville leaders seek public input to improve sidewalks

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville leaders are taking steps to fix sidewalks in their downtown area. Mayor Michael Whisenant said he’s been applying for grants to fix these grants for three years and he was always rejected.

This year, he says he decided to take a different route. Whisenant says he was already getting a bond for a large drainage project, so he decided to use part of that for the sidewalk improvements.

He said he got about $1.5 million in bonds to fix the sidewalks.

Locals have been complaining about the steep steps from the street, cracks and breaks, poles in odd spots for years now. They say they’re glad something is finally being done. They say people have been tripping and falling around the courthouse square. Mayor Whisenant says he’s also taking steps to make the sidewalks ADA compliant.

City leaders say they want to keep the public involved. Last week they held a public meeting to get their input. “We’re a small town and these owners. We have restaurants, we have retail owners, we have lawyers, we have business owners,” said Mayor Whisenant. “They’re taxpayers and because they’re taxpayers they have every right to say what the aesthetic, what the look around their properties are gonna be.”

The mayor says he’s accepting plans and ideas for about the next two weeks. He says after that, he’ll give all the ideas to the engineering firm, Croy Engineering, in January. He plans to take construction bids shortly after in early 2022.

