CVS, Walgreens announce availability of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in...
Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Sugarland, Texas. (Brandon Thibodeaux/CVS Health)(Brandon Thibodeux | CVS Health)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting today, and following CDC recommendations, COVID-19 vaccines are now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough.

CVS Health announced that 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 51 select locations in Alabama – are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age, with shots starting on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

CVS leaders said patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

Walgreens will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores nationwide beginning Saturday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the first vaccine shipments scheduled to arrive at select pharmacies later this week, parents or legal guardians can schedule appointments starting today. Appointments will be available beginning Saturday and can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. More appointments will be available in the coming weeks as Walgreens receives additional vaccine.

Walgreens pharmacy team members have administered approximately 45 million COVID-19 vaccinations to dateIn 2020, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) expanded the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act authorizing licensed pharmacists to administer recommended vaccinations to children ages 3 and older. In that time, Walgreens has administered over 300,000 flu immunizations to children ages 5 to 11.

Click here for an explainer on what you need to know about the vaccine for children.

