Cool, breezy, & cloudy with rain moving in this afternoon

Happy Hump Day! Halfway through the week, but the best weather of the week is behind us.

Clouds have pushed in overnight leading to a mostly cloudy morning across the Valley. Temperatures are still cool sitting into the low to mid 40s but add in that north wind and we are seeing wind chills in the upper 30s in some spots. Wind should stay breezy for most of the day today, gusting from the north at 10 to 15 mph. With the lack of sun our temperatures this afternoon will likely stay cool, hanging into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few light showers are likely in some spots this afternoon, but the threat of rain really picks up after 8pm and into the overnight tonight.

Rain should be light on Thursday, and it should only stick around for the first half of the day. The best chances for rain will be between midnight and 9am, with the most likely areas to see rain being south of the Tennessee River. Wind should stay breezy on Thursday as well, gusting at 15 to 20 mph. Rain totals should remain less than two tenths for most spots, while some may just see a few hundredths. Clouds will linger into the evening along with the cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday may not even make the 50s. Clearing will start late Thursday into Friday and if we clear out quick enough, we should be able to cool into the 30s on Friday. If we make the 30s there is a chance that some spots may see their first frost! This will all be dependent on how much cloud cover we see as well as how strong the wind is, but it is probably our best chance for now.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

