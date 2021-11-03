Deals
Clouds move out Thursday with a promising weekend

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Overcast skies and pockets of light rain will linger through the evening and overnight hours with chilly lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. 

We will start off Thursday with mainly cloudy skies and some light scattered showers before the clouds move out by early afternoon.  High temperatures will make it into the low to middle 50s by Thursday afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny.  Mostly clear skies Thursday night into Friday will let temps fall into the middle to upper 30s, some patchy frost may be possible for the higher elevations of NE AL and parts of Middle Tennessee. 

Friday will be a pleasant and warmer day with mostly sunny skies and temps reaching the middle to upper 50s.  The weekend forecast looks promising with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday morning with clocks going back one hour.  Please change the batteries in your smoke detectors, NOAA weather radio and carbon monoxide detectors.  Next week will start off sunny and dry with near average temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.  Another system could bring rain and cooler temps by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

