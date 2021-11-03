Deals
Breeze Airlines seasonally suspending flights to Charleston

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breeze Airlines is suspending flights from Huntsville International to Charleston, South Carolina.

According to the company’s spokesperson, the flights are being seasonally suspended from Nov. 28 to Feb. 17.

The company’s spokesperson says the move is just a reflection of seasonality on the route. Adding the route performs better in summer than in winter, so it’s better to utilize the aircraft on routes that do better in winter.

Breeze Airlines began flying out of Huntsville International on July 15 with routes to Charleston, Tampa, and New Orleans.

