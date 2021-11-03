Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Attalla Police: Nail found in Halloween candy

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla Police posted on Facebook that a nail was found in a candy bar received on Halloween.

“We ask that parents check the candy that your kids got during Halloween. Unfortunately we live in a world where dangerous items are put inside candy. We have received one report of a nail found inside a candy bar. Please be on the safe side and check your kids’ candy,” the Facebook post reads.

We ask that parents check the candy that your kids got during Halloween. Unfortunately we live in a world where...

Posted by Attalla Police Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Collins
Huntsville man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny home locker room
A contractor for ULA tells us employees will be put on suspension, pending their resignation if...
Unvaccinated ULA contractors report badges being turned off first day after vaccination deadline
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Denver Broncos during an NFL...
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office say this man stole a carton of cigarettes at two separate...
Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help identifying man
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for Casey Yancy who was last seen on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s office looking for missing woman
Flowers left outside the Kreb family home in Gleneagle on Nov. 1, 2021.
Mother, children allegedly killed at hands of father in apparent murder-suicide in Monument area; GoFundMe set up to support surviving family members
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who...
Investigators asking for your help in locating woman
Trussville PD pursuit ends near train tracks
UPDATE: Stabbing, altercation over Facebook Marketplace ad leads to pursuit & arrest in Trussville